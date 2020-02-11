Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Atishi (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result status of Atishi (आतिशी) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kalkaji seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Atishi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:February 11, 2020, 8:15 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
AAP
Atishi
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Atishi
Atishi

A former advisor to the Delhi government on education, Atishi is an educator, activist turned politician from Delhi. She is the member of the Political Affairs Committee of the AAP and will contest MLA elections for the first time this year. born to Delhi University professors Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, she graduated in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi in 2001 and then went to study at the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar. Atishi has been part of the AAP since January 2013, when she became involved in the party’s policy formulation for the AAP. She had earlier contest the Parliamentary election in 2019 from East Delhi constituency but lost to cricket star Gautam Gambhir.

Atishi is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kalkaji constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Atishi's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 38 years old.

Kalkaji Election Results

  • 2020 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAP
--
--
Atishi
BSP
--
--
Jay Prakash Sharma
BJP
--
--
Dharambir Singh
INC
--
--
Shivani Chopra
SI
--
--
Parvesh Kumar
PSP
--
--
Dr Suman Yadav

Her total declared assets are Rs. 1.4 crore which includes Rs. 1.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 8.9 lakh of which Rs. 5.2 lakh is self income. Atishi's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kalkaji are: Atishi (AAP), Jay Prakash Sharma (BSP), Dharambir Singh (BJP), Shivani Chopra (INC), Parvesh Kumar (SI), Dr Suman Yadav (PSP).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Atishi (AAP) in 2020 Kalkaji elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram