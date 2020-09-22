Atltico Madrid Defender Gimnez Has COVID-19

Madrid (AP) Atltico Madrid says defender Jos Mara Gimnez has tested positive for the coronavirus. The club says Gimnez was the only player infected after the squad underwent tests on Monday.

Atltico says Gimnez was isolated at home and the club was following all COVID-19 protocols. Players will practice individually in the team’s next training session. The morning session had already been canceled because the club had not received all test results in time.

Atltico will make its Spanish league debut on Sunday against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. (AP) .

