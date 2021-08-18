ATM Cash Van Hijacked in Odisha's Berhampur, Rs 24 Lakh Looted

Unknown miscreants allegedly hijacked a bank ATM cash loading van and drugged its driver before looting Rs 24 lakh in Berhampur city of Ganjam District on Wednesday. According to initial reports, the van belonging to cash logistics firm AGS Transact Technologies Ltd was hijacked along with its driver from Aska Road area in the morning hours when the vehicle was on its way to load cash in ATMs.

The driver who was rescued in an unconscious state has been admitted to a hospital in the locality. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. According to sources, the driver along with three other staff of the cash loading firm drove off to load Rs 26 lakh cash in the dispensing machines at various ATM kiosks in the morning. After loading Rs 2 lakh at an ATM, the vehicle proceeded to another ATM kiosk when the vehicle was allegedly hijacked along with its driver.

When the staff at the firm found the vehicle and the driver missing, they informed the Golanthara police who subsequently traced the vehicle. The police found the driver unconscious and the cash missing.

“After loading cash at the ATM kiosk of ICICI bank, we headed for an ATM kiosk of Axis bank at Aska road. An auto-rickshaw was parked in front of the ATM kiosk and one of our staff went to the driver and asked him to move the vehicle from the place,”Asish Diggal, the driver of the van, who regained senses told media from his hospital bed.

“As soon as the staff went inside the ATM counter (kiosk), two persons came and pointed a gun at me. They forced me to drive. When we reached at an unknown location, they drugged me. I fell unconscious and know nothing what happened thereafter,” he added.

The police have launched an investigation to track down the miscreants on the basis of witness account and other technical evidence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here