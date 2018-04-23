ATM Dispenses 'Churan Lable' Rs 500 Notes in Bareilly, Video Goes Viral

The residents of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh were in for a rude shock when the ATM machine of United Bank of India installed at Subhashnagar started dispensing fake Rs 500 notes, with ‘Children Bank of India’, ‘Bhartiya Manoranjan Bank’ and ‘Churan Lable’ written over it.The Rs 500 notes were strikingly similar to the original Rs 500 notes which are issued by the RBI. The fake notes were dispensed not to one but three people who came to withdraw money from the ATM.The video of the incident has gone viral, raising some serious questions on how the fake notes found their way to the ATM.The responsibility of stashing cash into ATMs rests with the cash management firms who deploy their employees to refill the cash into ATM machines.The unguarded ATM of United Bank of India at Subhashnagar dispensed counterfeit currency first on Sunday evening to Ashok Kumar Pathak, a retired employee with health department and a resident of Ishwari Bhawan.Pathak withdrew Rs 4500 from the ATM, but on taking a closer look at the notes he found ‘Children Bank of India’ written over them.Surprised to get counterfeit currency from the ATM, Pathak learnt from people nearby that he was not the first one to receive such fake currency.Previously, a resident of Rajeev Colony, Pravin Uttam also got two fake notes of Rs 500 denomination.The affected people called up the toll-free number of the bank to inform them about the issue.