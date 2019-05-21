English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ATMA 2019 Admit Card Expected Soon at atmaaims.com. Check Details Here
The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) will be held on May 25.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
ATMA Admit Card 2019| The Association of Indian Management Schools has released the ATMA Admit Card 2019 for MBA and MCA courses today (May 21). The ATMA Admit Card 2019, ATMA 2019 Admit Card, ATMA 2019 Admit Card, ATMA MCA Admit Card 2019, ATMA MBA Admit Card 2019, AIMS Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded from the exam convener Association of Indian Management Schools’ official website atmaaims.com http://atmaaims.com/
ATMA Admit Card 2019: Steps to download
Candidates can download ATMA Admit Card 2019 in five simple steps from the Association of Indian Management Schools webpage-
Step 1: Visit the official website atmaaims.com
Step 2: On homepage, search for ATMA Admit Card 2019 link
Step 3: Click on it and enter the required details
Step 4: Your ATMA MCA Admit Card 2019, ATMA MBA Admit Card 2019 will be displayed
Step 5: Download and take a print out
Reach the exam center with the downloaded copy of ATMA Admit Card 2019.
The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) will be held on May 25. The AIMS exam was earlier scheduled for April 19 and got postponed due to unknown reasons. The national level entrance test ATMA is conducted by the Association of Indian Management Schools each year for granting admission into MBA, PGDM, MMS and MCA courses.
