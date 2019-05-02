English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ATMA 2019 Exam Dates Postponed to May 25, Click Here for Latest Updates, Last Date to Apply
Association of Indian Management Schools has officially declared that ATMA 2019 will be held on May 25.
(Image: News18.com)
ATMA Exam Dates 2019 | Association of Indian Management Schools has officially declared that ATMA 2019 will be held on May 25. The examination dates were postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections, which are supposed to be held on May 19. Candidates must note that the timing for the examination will remain the same.
Interested candidates can submit their application forms till May 15 on its official website atmaaims.com. The last date to print application form is May 20. The candidates should also submit an application fee of Rs 1298 to register their application. The application fee will be only accepted through online mode.
How to fill the application form for ATMA 2019 exam:
Step 1: Visit the official website atmaaims.com
Step 2 Click on the application link given on the website
Step 3: Start by submitting the application fee
Step 4: After submitting the application fee candidates can now move on to fill the application form.
Candidates are advised to have a scanned image of the passport size photograph and signature before applying for the exam and are also requested to upload as per the size given.
While filling the application form, it is mandatory for candidates to upload the scanned image of the passport size photograph and signature. The images have to be uploaded as per the size given.
