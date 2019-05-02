Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ATMA 2019 Exam Dates Postponed to May 25, Click Here for Latest Updates, Last Date to Apply

Association of Indian Management Schools has officially declared that ATMA 2019 will be held on May 25.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 2, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ATMA 2019 Exam Dates Postponed to May 25, Click Here for Latest Updates, Last Date to Apply
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
ATMA Exam Dates 2019 | Association of Indian Management Schools has officially declared that ATMA 2019 will be held on May 25. The examination dates were postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections, which are supposed to be held on May 19. Candidates must note that the timing for the examination will remain the same.

Interested candidates can submit their application forms till May 15 on its official website atmaaims.com. The last date to print application form is May 20. The candidates should also submit an application fee of Rs 1298 to register their application. The application fee will be only accepted through online mode.

How to fill the application form for ATMA 2019 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website atmaaims.com

Step 2 Click on the application link given on the website

Step 3: Start by submitting the application fee

Step 4: After submitting the application fee candidates can now move on to fill the application form.

Candidates are advised to have a scanned image of the passport size photograph and signature before applying for the exam and are also requested to upload as per the size given.

While filling the application form, it is mandatory for candidates to upload the scanned image of the passport size photograph and signature. The images have to be uploaded as per the size given.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram