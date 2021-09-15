Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana Gets Cabinet Nod, Rs 64,000 Crore Approved for Plan: Sources

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) scheme with an amount of Rs 64,00,00,000, sources said. Under the scheme, integrated public health labs will be established in all districts and 3,382 blocks.

The scheme was announced in the Budget speech of FY 21-22, for an outlay of about Rs 64,180 Cr over six years (till FY 25-26) and will be in addition to the National Health Mission, as per the information provided by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The main interventions envisaged under the scheme, to be achieved by FY 2025-26, are:

1. Support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in in 10 High Focus States.

2. Establishing 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres in all the States.

3. Setting up of Integrated Public Health Labs in all districts and 3382 Block Public Health Units in 11 High Focus states.

4. Establishing Critical Care Hospital Blocks in 602 districts and 12 Central Institutions.

5. Strengthening of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), its 5 regional branches and 20 metropolitan health surveillance units.

6. Expansion of the Integrated Health Information Portal to all States/UTs to connect all public health labs.

7. Operationalisation of 17 new Public Health Units and strengthening of 33 existing Public Health Units at Points of Entry, that is at 32 Airports, 11 Seaports and 7 land crossings.

8. Setting up of 15 Health Emergency Operation Centres and 2 mobile hospitals.

9. Setting up of a national institution for One Health, a Regional Research Platform for WHO South East Asia Region, 9 Bio-Safety Level III laboratories and 4 regional National Institutes for Virology.

This comes on a day when the Centre is believed to have approved package for three big sectors — telecom, automobile and health. The package for telecom is aimed at giving relief to companies such as Vodafone Idea that have to pay thousands of crores in unprovisioned past statutory dues, according to sources.

The wide set of measures proposed entail reforms for the ailing sector by way of granting moratorium on unpaid dues, redefining AGR prospectively and cut in Spectrum Usage Charges.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is slated to brief the media shortly on decisions taken by the Union Cabinet at its meeting held on Wednesday. The relief package for the telecom sector will come as a breather to the three private players at a time when Vodafone Idea is confronting an existential crisis.

The Cabinet is also likely to approve the revised production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector, which aims at promoting domestic manufacturing and create jobs, according to sources. The government is believed to have slashed the outlay for this PLI scheme to about Rs 26,000 crore, they said.

Last year, the government had announced the scheme for the automobile and auto components sector with an outlay of Rs 57,043 crore, earmarked for five years. “The Cabinet may take up the proposal in the meeting tomorrow (on Wednesday)," one of the sources said.

The sources did not disclose the reason for revising the scheme to Rs 25,938 crore, but stated that the focus is now more on battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Component segments that are expected to be covered under the scheme include automatic transmission assembly, electronic power steering system, sensors, supercapacitors, sunroofs, adaptive front lighting, automatic braking, tyre pressure monitoring system, and collision warning system.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here