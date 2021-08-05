'Atmosphere May be Spoiled': UP Locality Residents Warn of 'Exodus' as 2 Houses Sold to Muslims

The sale of two properties to Muslims in a middle-class neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad has riled residents of the area who have put up posters declaring their houses are up for sale and threatening an exodus.

Posters saying “Samuhik palayan. Yeh makaan bikau hai. Sampark karen. (Collective exit. This property is for sale. Please contact)” were put up at almost every door of Shiv Mandir Colony in the city’s Lajpat Nagar area, the Indian Express reported, even as the district administration suggested a property issue was at the heart of the matter.

A businessman whose family has been living in the area for the past 40 years said there was a “mutual understanding” that Muslims would live in “their areas and we will live in ours”. He added that the presence of the community would “spoil the atmosphere” as they would do “qurbaani during their festivals”.

Both these properties, located at two separate entry points of the small neighbourhood, were found locked, the report said.

As part of their protest, the residents gather every day at the Shiv temple in their colony. They also claim that “protecting” the temple is also driving this protest.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh, who visited the locality with the Moradabad SSP, has said the issue erupted as some residents wanted to buy those two properties and were irate when they came to know they had been sold off.

“Some people are deliberately trying to disturb communal harmony over this issue through social media. Legal action will be taken against such people,” police said in a statement, adding that people are free to live anywhere.

One of the new owners, who did not want to be named, said he did not expect a protest. He said both the buyer and seller were happy with the transaction and hinted that politics could be behind the protest.

