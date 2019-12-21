Take the pledge to vote

'Atmosphere of Fear & Paranoia in Country': Over 1,000 Academicians Release Statement in Support of CAA

The signatories to the statement congratulated the Parliament for 'standing up for forgotten minorities and upholding the civilisational ethos of India" and "providing a haven for those fleeing religious persecution'.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
ABVP Students with placards supporting CAA.

New Delhi: As many as 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India and abroad released a statement in support of the amended Citizenship Act on Saturday.

In the statement, they appealed to every section of the society "to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism".

"We also note with deep anguish that an atmosphere of fear and paranoia is being created in the country through deliberate obfuscation and fear-mongering, leading to violence in several parts of the country," the statement said.

The signatories to the statement congratulated the Parliament for "standing up for forgotten minorities and upholding the civilisational ethos of India" and "providing a haven for those fleeing religious persecution".

The act fulfilled the long-standing demand of providing refuge to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the statement said. Ever since the failure of the Liaquat-Nehru Pact of 1950, various leaders and political parties like the Congress, CPI(M) etc., cutting across the ideological spectrum, had demanded grant of citizenship to religious minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh, who mostly belonged to the Dalit castes, it added.

"We also note with satisfaction that the concerns of the north-eastern states have been heard and are being addressed appropriately. We believe that CAA is in perfect sync with the secular Constitution of India as it does not prevent any person of any religion from any country seeking Indian citizenship," the statement said.

Nor did it change the criteria of citizenship in any way; merely providing a special expedited redress, under special circumstances, for minorities fleeing religious persecution from three specific countries i.e Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, it added.

"It does not in any way prevent Ahmadis, Hazaras, Baloch or any other denominations and ethnicities, from these same three countries, seeking citizenship through regular processes," the statement said.

The signatories to the statement include Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Chairman, IIM Shillong, Sunaina Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Nalanda University, Ainul Hasan, Dean, SLL & CS, JNU, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Senior Fellow, Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies and journalist Kanchan Gupta.

