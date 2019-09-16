Take the pledge to vote

Atmosphere of Fear, Violence and Tension in Country Under NDA Govt, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said people were losing jobs and no employment opportunities were being created due to the economic slowdown.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
Atmosphere of Fear, Violence and Tension in Country Under NDA Govt, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Kota: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said an atmosphere of fear, violence and tension is prevailing in the country under the NDA government.

People are losing jobs and no employment opportunities are being created due to the economic slowdown, which in the future, may also create problems for law and order, he said here.

"There is an atmosphere of tension, violence and fear after NDA government came to power. The country is witnessing such dangerous situation for the first time," Gehlot told reporters.

The chief minister was in Kota to review the situation in flood-hit areas. "People are losing jobs and there are no new jobs due to economic slowdown. This will lead to a problem to law and order. The problem is going to worsen in the time to come," he added.

The chief minister said democracy in the country was under threat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. "The condition of the country is not good. It is the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the NDA government. No section of the society is happy today still they are saying 'Modi-Modi'," Gehlot said, adding that people are living in fear.

Speaking on Kashmir, Gehlot said people have been confined to their houses for 40 days and there is a communication blackout, which was a human rights violation. "The prime minister should address the nation and tell people what is going on in Kashmir now," he said.

