Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) Teacher Recruitment 2018 Begins Today, 50 Posts, Apply Before 7th April 2018
AEES aims to fill 50 vacancies for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT-8), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT-17) and Primary Teachers (PRT-25).
Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) Teacher Recruitment 2018 has begun today on the official website of the Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) – aees.mahaonline.gov.in. AEES aims to fill 50 vacancies for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT-8), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT-17) and Primary Teachers (PRT-25). Eligible and interested candidates must apply for this recruitment on or before 7th April 2018, by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) Teacher Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://aees.mahaonline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘New User Registration’ to generate your user id and password
Step 3 – Login to your profile using your registration credentials
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Application Fee:
Un-Reserved Category Male Candidates – Rs.750
SC/ST/PH/Female Candidates – No Application Fee
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria and pay scale differs for different posts therefore applicants must read through the official advertisements for different subjects to ascertain their eligibility before applying online.
https://aees.mahaonline.gov.in/PublicApp/STD/GetFile.ashx?ID=bf6acaf0-57b9-428b-bc87-36fdbe58e69c
Age-Limit:
PGT - The upper age-limit for applicants for PGT posts is 40 Years as on 7th April 2018
TGT - The upper age-limit for applicants for TGT posts is 35 Years as on 7th April 2018
PRT - The upper age-limit for applicants for PRT posts is 30 Years as on 7th April 2018
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination. Candidates who qualify the written exam will appear for the Skill Test in 5:1 ratio for each vacancy. The written examination will be organized at four exam centres viz Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, and Jamshedpur.
