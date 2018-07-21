GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Atomic Energy Recruitment 2018: 50 Teachers Posts, Application Process to go Live Today, Stay Tuned!

The application process for this recruitment is scheduled to begin today on the official website of AEES. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th August 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 21, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of AEES.
Atomic Energy Education Society Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Teachers in various disciplines has been released on the official website of Atomic Energy Education Society - aees.gov.in. Atomic Energy Education Society is located at 15 centers in different parts of India and runs 31 schools or Junior colleges. The application process for this recruitment is scheduled to begin today on the official website of AEES. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th August 2018.

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.750
SC/ ST/ Women/ PWD/ Ex-servicemen Category – NIL
AEES Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 50
TGT (Hindi/Sanskrit) – 5
TGT (Mathematics/Physics) – 4
TGT (Chemistry/Biology) – 1
Art Education Teacher – 2
TGT (Physical & Health Education) (Female) – 4
Librarian – 4
Primary Teacher – 20
Primary Teacher (Music) – 6
Preparatory Teacher – 4

Eligibility Criteria:

TGT (Hindi/ Sanskrit) – The applicant must possess 3 years Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks with Hindi or Sanskrit as an elective subject in graduation and B.Ed with Hindi or Sanskrit as a teaching subject.
TGT (Mathematics/ Physics) – The applicant must possess 3 years Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks with Mathematics & Physics in graduation in at least 2 years and B.Ed with Mathematics or Science as a teaching subject.
TGT (Chemistry/ Biology) - The applicant must possess 3 years Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks with Botany, Zoology and Chemistry in graduation in at 2 two years and B.Ed with Science as a teaching subject.
Art Education Teacher – The applicant must be Bachelors of Fine Arts (BFA) or Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) or equivalent degree of minimum 4 years from a recognized University with a minimum of 50% marks.
TGT (Physical & Health Education) (Female) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree with Physical Education as an elective subject with at least of 50% marks.
Librarian – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science or equivalent degree from a recognized University with at least of 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.
Primary Teacher – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA and must be qualified in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) (Paper-I) conducted by the CBSE.
Primary Teacher (Music) – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed and Bachelor’s Degree in Music from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.
Preparatory Teacher - The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA and Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/ Pre-School Education/ Early Childhood Education Programme (D.E.C.Ed).
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria nd pay matrix:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.aees.gov.in/htmldocs/downloads/Advt_2018_2.pdf

Age Limit:

Primary Teacher/ Primary Teacher (Music)/ Preparatory Teacher – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 10th August 2018.
TGT (Hindi/Sanskrit)/ TGT (Mathematics/Physics)/ TGT (Chemistry/Biology) / Art Education Teacher/ TGT (Physical & Health Education) (Female)/ Librarian - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 10th August 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test followed by skill test.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
