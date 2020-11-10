Atri Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ajay Yadav of RJD Leading

Atri (अतरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Gaya district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Atri is part of 36. Jahanabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,05,867 eligible electors, of which 1,56,684 were male, 1,48,216 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,80,973 eligible electors, of which 1,46,723 were male, 1,34,245 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,51,793 eligible electors, of which 1,33,607 were male, 1,18,186 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Atri in 2015 was 483. In 2010, there were 236.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Kunti Devi of RJD won in this seat by defeating Arvind Kumar Singh of LJP by a margin of 13,817 votes which was 8.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 38.96% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Krishna Nandan Yadav of JDU won in this seat defeating Kunti Devi of RJD by a margin of 20,610 votes which was 17.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.54% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 233. Atri Assembly segment of Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Chandeshwar Prasad won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Atri are: Birendra Singh (BJP), Shashi Shekhar Singh (INC), Shreedhar Prasad (RLSP), Indran Paswan (PPID), Chitranjan Kumar (BSLP), Jwala Mehta (BLD), Dipak Kumar (BRD), Mrityunjay Kumar Singh (SHS), Rajiv Kumar (JAPL), Raju Saw (SKBP), Ram Prasad Manjhi (JGJP), Sanjay Prasad (BBMP), Suman Saurav (PBP), Binod Das (IND), Ranjay Kumar Singh (IND), Rajendra Kumar Verma (IND), Ram Bilash Prasad (IND), Ram Vijay Paswan (IND), Rita Devi (IND), Vandana Singh (IND), Shital Prasad Yadav (IND), Suraj Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.8%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.44%, while it was 46.48% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 327 polling stations in 233. Atri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 312. In 2010 there were 305 polling stations.

Extent:

233. Atri constituency comprises of the following areas of Gaya district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Khizarsarai, Neem Chak Bathani, Atri and Mohra. It shares an inter-state border with Gaya.

Atri seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Atri is 557.36 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Atri is: 24°57'02.2"N 85°09'26.6"E.

