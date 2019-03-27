English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ATS Officials Arrest Nine Iranian Nationals, Seize 100 Kg Heroin off Gujarat Coast
ATS officials had received information that a consignment of drugs was going to be smuggled into Gujarat through the sea route.
The crew of the boat had set the boat ablaze to destroy evidence of the contraband, whose value is estimated to be Rs 500 crores. (Image : ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation with Anti Terrorism Squad officers apprehended nine Iranian nations and seized around 100 kg of Heroin from a boat off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat on Wednesday morning.
The crew of the boat had set the boat ablaze to destroy evidence of the contraband, whose value is estimated to be Rs 500 crores. The officials attempted to extinguish the fire but remained unsuccessful due to the presence of 24,000 litres of fuel and a few gas cylinders on board.
According to a Deccan Herald report, ATS officials had received information that a consignment of drugs was going to be smuggled into Gujarat through the sea route.
“The information was limited and only communication frequency was known to identify the smuggler’s boat. After more than 24 hours of search, a suspicious boat was identified while making attempt to communicate in the particular frequency,” Deccan Herald quoted an ATS officer as saying.
The receiver of the boat in Gujarat, who has been identified, will be arrested soon.
The crew of the boat had set the boat ablaze to destroy evidence of the contraband, whose value is estimated to be Rs 500 crores. The officials attempted to extinguish the fire but remained unsuccessful due to the presence of 24,000 litres of fuel and a few gas cylinders on board.
According to a Deccan Herald report, ATS officials had received information that a consignment of drugs was going to be smuggled into Gujarat through the sea route.
“The information was limited and only communication frequency was known to identify the smuggler’s boat. After more than 24 hours of search, a suspicious boat was identified while making attempt to communicate in the particular frequency,” Deccan Herald quoted an ATS officer as saying.
The receiver of the boat in Gujarat, who has been identified, will be arrested soon.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Recommended For You
- 'OMG OMG': BJP Candidate Tejasvi Surya's Millennial Reaction to Nomination is Viral on Twitter
- '83: Cricketer Kapil Dev's Daughter Turns Assistant Director for Kabir Khan's Film
- Dhoni Fans Once Again Breach Security to Touch His Feet During an IPL Match
- IPL 2019 | CSK Players Give Birthday Boy Jadhav a Cake Facial After Win Against DC
- News18 REEL Movie Awards: Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Tumbbad Dominate Celebration of Quality Cinema
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results