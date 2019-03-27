ATS Officials Arrest Nine Iranian Nationals, Seize 100 Kg Heroin off Gujarat Coast

The Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation with Anti Terrorism Squad officers apprehended nine Iranian nations and seized around 100 kg of Heroin from a boat off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat on Wednesday morning.The crew of the boat had set the boat ablaze to destroy evidence of the contraband, whose value is estimated to be Rs 500 crores. The officials attempted to extinguish the fire but remained unsuccessful due to the presence of 24,000 litres of fuel and a few gas cylinders on board.According to a Deccan Herald report, ATS officials had received information that a consignment of drugs was going to be smuggled into Gujarat through the sea route.“The information was limited and only communication frequency was known to identify the smuggler’s boat. After more than 24 hours of search, a suspicious boat was identified while making attempt to communicate in the particular frequency,” Deccan Herald quoted an ATS officer as saying.The receiver of the boat in Gujarat, who has been identified, will be arrested soon.