Attack on Church in Varanasi, Bishop Writes to PM for Action Against Culprits
Activists of a fringe outfit allegedly barged into the Saint Thomas Church and created ruckus accusing a pastor of trying to convert a Hindu into Christianity, an official said.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Varanasi: The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked 50 to 60 persons for allegedly "creating ruckus" at a church and breaking the lock of its entry gates, an official said on Thursday.
Following the incident at the Saint Thomas Church here on Tuesday, Church of North India (CNI) Bishop Peter Baldev has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action against those behind it.
"Nearly 50-60 unidentified men have been booked for creating ruckus at the church, breaking the lock of the entry gate, and also for threatening the members there," said BK Shukla, SHO, Dashashwamedh Police Station.
We are trying to ascertain the identity of the attackers and they will be nabbed soon, he added.
CNI Bishop Baldev wrote a letter urging Modi, who is also the Varanasi MP, to take strict action against those trying to create ruckus, vandalising properties, vitiating the peaceful atmosphere and spreading violence at religious places.
He said such anti-social elements should be identified and must be punished severely to stop repetition of such incidents.
Activists of a fringe outfit allegedly barged into the Saint Thomas Church and created ruckus accusing a pastor of trying to convert a Hindu into Christianity, an official said.
In another incident, activists of a fringe outfit allegedly beat up a man in Orderly Bazar accusing him of converting members of a Hindu family to Christianity, said police Thursday.
A case has been lodged and the matter is being probed, a senior official said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
