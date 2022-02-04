Attack on Owaisi Prompts Deployment of 'Z' Security. Know About All Categories of Security Given to VIPs

In the aftermath of an armed attack on AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s car, a ‘Z category’ security by commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was accorded to the leader by the government on Friday whereby CRPF commandos were deployed for the security of the prominent Muslim leader round-the-clock.

In India, this kind of security is usually provided by the government to VVIPs and high-risk individuals. In this, the Centre takes a call on which VIP should get what kind of security based on threat perceptions. Such decisions are taken by a committee consisting of Intelligence Bureau officials, the home secretary, and the Union Home Minister. Usually, ministers get Central security cover due to their position in the government

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been entrusted with the duty of providing protection to VIPs.

What Are the Different Types of Security Cover?

At present, there are five kinds of security namely X, Y, Y Plus, Z, and Z Plus. The last category is the highest one and is extended to only the most important people in the country. In addition, many in the Z Plus category, like current and former Prime Ministers, also get an additional Special Protection Group (SPG) cover. While the SPG with an annual budget of about Rs 600 crore protects only the Prime Minister, the other categories can be provided to anyone based on the Centre’s assessment.

X Category: Under this category two personal security officers are deployed to the VIP for providing protection round the clock accounting for almost six PSOs assuming an 8-hour shift.

Y category: Uner this category, two PSOs and an armed guard are deployed at the residence of the concerned person for providing protection round the clock and additional security at night. 11 personnel (5 for static duty and 6 for personal security) are required to work over shifts.

Z category: The ‘Z category’ is a security detail of 22 personnel. The VIP receives the cover of two gunmen (plus four on rotation) for mobile security, and one (plus four on rotation) for residence security, whereas those in the Z category have six gunmen for mobile security and two (plus 8) for residence security.

Z+ category: In addition to Z category security arrangements, protectees under this category get a bulletproof car, escort in three shifts, and additional security when required.

According to government data, in 2018, around 300 people had been provided security under various categories.

Open Fire at Owaisi’s Car

On Thursday, while returning to New Delhi from Uttar Pradesh after attending election-related events, shots were fired at the car belonging to Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). As per reports, Owaisi’s vehicle was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place around 6 pm. The Hapur Police has arrested two people for the firing. The accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Noida who has an earlier attempt to murder case against him, and Shubham, a farmer from Saharanpur with a criminal record to his credit, reported NDTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.