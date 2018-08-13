Attack on Umar Khalid Raises Serious Question on Law & Order Ahead of I-Day: Kanhaiya Kumar

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar called the attack on fellow student Umar Khalid an attempt to "stop us from reaching out to the masses" to educate them about the current political agenda.An unidentified man targeted the JNU student leader outside the Constitution Club and gunshots were heard but Khalid escaped unhurt, according to witnesses even as the police asserted it would verify the incident.He also raised questions on the law and order situation in the national capital since the attack happened a couple of days before Independence Day."August 15 is Independence Day and just two days before it, there is a deadly attack on a man in a high-security zone. This raises serious questions on the law and order situation," Kumar told PTI.Khalid had gone to participate in an event when the attack took place."He had gone to an event which was about gaining freedom from fear. The attack was an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear. The incident shows that certain people are scared of those who talk about rights and justice," he said.He also said it is the democratic right of a common citizen to be given security if they are facing a threat to life."Unfortunately, the government is protecting those who have mob lynch mentality. Those who raise their voices are not being protected," he said.He said that they are "against intolerance" and will keep putting their views across and putting pressure on the government."A specific type of political agenda is being played out and there is an attempt to break those who talk about democracy and believe in non-violence. The social fabric is breaking and people should be told about it. Incidents like these are attempts to stop us from reaching out to common people," he said.