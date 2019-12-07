Attacked for Wasteful Expenditure, Andhra Govt Cancels Work Worth Rs 3.10 Crore on CM's Residence

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled the proposed work worth Rs 3.10 crore at the residences of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the opposition attacked him over the alleged lavish and wasteful expenditure.

Principal secretary to transport, roads and buildings department MT Krishna Babu on Friday night issued formal orders cancelling the work sanctioned in the last two months.

Last month, the government issued an order sanctioning Rs 39 lakh for providing furniture at the chief minister’s camp residence at Tadepalli here. Another Rs 73 lakh was sanctioned for installation of aluminium doors and windows and miscellaneous works.

A sum of Rs 1.2 crore was sanctioned towards annual maintenance of the camp residence. Another Rs 22.50 lakh was sanctioned for making alleged temporary arrangements like mobile toilets, coolers, PVC rainproof pagodas surrounding the camp residence.

For Reddy’s residence at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad, Rs 24.50 lakh was sanctioned for providing security arrangements.

The main opposition attacked Reddy over the lavish and wasteful expenditure and alleged a sum of Rs 17 crore was being splurged on the CMs residence when the state was reeling under an acute financial crisis.

No official reason was given but in a sudden development, Babu issued a series of orders late on Friday night cancelling the sanctioned work.

Official sources, however, said the work was cancelled on Reddy’s instructions to ward off criticism about the extravagant spending.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.