English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Attacks on Kashmiris Will Do More Harm to Idea of India in J&K Than Anything Else: Omar Abdullah
The former chief minister and J&K National Conference leader was reacting to a video in which two Kashmiris were being seen thrashed by a group of men in Lucknow.
File photo of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah.
Loading...
Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday said incidents like the attack on two Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh will do more harm to idea of India in Jammu and Kashmir than anything else.
"Nothing will do more damage to the idea of India in J&K than videos like these. Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons & then try to sell the idea of 'atoot ang' (integral part), it simply won't fly," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.
The former chief minister was reacting to a video in which two Kashmiris were being seen thrashed by a group of men in Lucknow.
Police has arrested one person in connection with the assault.
"Dear PM @narendramodi Sahib, this is what you had spoken against & yet it continues unabated. This is the state governed by your handpicked Chief Minister. Can we expect action in this case or do we file your concern & assurances as a jumla, meant to placate but nothing more?" Abdullah asked.
The National Conference leader posed a question to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow seat in Lok Sabha, that if he would step in to deliver the justice in this case.
"Jenab @rajnathsingh Sahib. You represent this constituency in the Lok Sabha, this is the constituency where Vajpayee Sb was elected from & went on to be PM. If no one else will step in & deliver justice can we expect you to punish those guilty of this assault?" he added.
"Nothing will do more damage to the idea of India in J&K than videos like these. Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons & then try to sell the idea of 'atoot ang' (integral part), it simply won't fly," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.
The former chief minister was reacting to a video in which two Kashmiris were being seen thrashed by a group of men in Lucknow.
Police has arrested one person in connection with the assault.
"Dear PM @narendramodi Sahib, this is what you had spoken against & yet it continues unabated. This is the state governed by your handpicked Chief Minister. Can we expect action in this case or do we file your concern & assurances as a jumla, meant to placate but nothing more?" Abdullah asked.
The National Conference leader posed a question to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow seat in Lok Sabha, that if he would step in to deliver the justice in this case.
"Jenab @rajnathsingh Sahib. You represent this constituency in the Lok Sabha, this is the constituency where Vajpayee Sb was elected from & went on to be PM. If no one else will step in & deliver justice can we expect you to punish those guilty of this assault?" he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here Are The Radar Systems Used by Indian Armed Forces: INDRA, RAJENDRA, AEROSTAT And More
- Someone Needs to Tell Donald Trump 'Tim Apple' is Not the Tech Giant's CEO
- PUBG Mobile New Zombies Update Might Let You Play as a Zombie: Watch Video
- Netflix Buys Rights to Adapt One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez
- Anushka Sharma is ‘Incredibly Nice’, Says Actress' Doppelganger Singer Julia Michaels
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results