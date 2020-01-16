China Should Reflect on Global Consensus: MEA Day After Beijing Pushes for Kashmir Debate at UNSC

New Delhi: India on Thursday hit out at China for helping Pakistan in trying to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying Beijing should seriously reflect on the global consensus and refrain from such actions in the future.

Pakistan has repeatedly tried to raise the Kashmir issue at the UNSC with China's help, but it failed again to find any support. The latest attempt failed as other countries of the 15-member council felt Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

The overwhelming majority of the UNSC was of view that it was not the right forum for such issues, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a briefing when asked about the developments in New York.

"An attempt was made by Pakistan, through a UNSC member, to misuse the platform," Kumar said. "An overwhelming majority of UNSC was of the view that the UNSC was not the right forum for such issues and it should be discussed bilaterally."

"Pakistan's attempt to peddle baseless allegations, showing an alarming scenario, failed as it lacked credibility," Kumar said on Thursday.

Responding to Beijing raking up the Kashmir issue, Kumar said, "In our view, China should seriously reflect on this global consensus, draw the proper lessons, and refrain from taking such action in the future."

Last December, China had been testing waters to bring up the matter of the Kashmir dispute again at the UNSC by looking for closed consultations. At that time, a source from a P5 country had pointed out it should be no surprise that China would want the matter revisited five to six months after the abrogation of Article 370, a move that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and triggered the debate in the first place.

