New Delhi: Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday alleged that mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan was an 'open declaration' to convert gurdwaras into mosques.

"The incident is an open declaration to convert all gurdwaras into mosques. Imran khan is silent on it. Sikhs will never be scared of such acts. This shows and proves that Pakistan is a Muslim nation and has no value for minorities who live there. We will be forced to take a revenge. We want Pakistan to stop such goons and demand an action against them," the MLA said.

He had also tweeted a video on Friday, where an angry mob can be seen shouting anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib. "Live footage from Nankana Sahib where an angry Muslim mob is outside Gurdwara Sahib and raising anti-Sikh slogans," he wrote.

The incident comes at a time when India and Pakistan have been sparring over the amended Citizenship law, with Imran Khan calling Indian government "fascist, racist". The Pakistan government had also passed a resolution in its National Assembly that was rejected by India.

The external affairs ministry said in a statement that the Pakistani parliamentary resolution "makes references to matters that are entirely the internal affairs of India" and was a "thinly veiled attempt by Pakistan to further its false narrative on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh".

India described the resolution as a "poorly disguised effort to divert attention from Pakistan's appalling treatment and persecution of its own religious minorities", whose demographics "speak for themselves".

Nankana Sahib Gurdwara incident gave fresh ammunition to the BJP to attack Congress and its Punjab leader Captain Amarinder Singh, who have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Persecution of minorities in Pakistan is a reality. Today’s attack on Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib has shown its horrible face. I want to ask Captain Amarinder Singh and the Congress how can they oppose PM Narendra Modi's noble humanitarian gesture of giving rights to such persecuted minorities!" Harsimrat Badal tweeted.

Hours after her tweet, grand old party leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the mob attack in Pakistan, saying bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi termed the attack reprehensible, and said the only known antidote to bigotry is love, mutual respect and understanding. "The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible & must be condemned unequivocally. Bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders. Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote," he said in a tweet.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the mob attack was another example of state of minorities in Pakistan. "These are wanton acts of vandalism, arson and stone pelting against one of the holiest Sikh shrines. If any more proof was needed on the state of minorities in Pakistan then this is it," he said.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also expressed concern over the attack on the revered shrine and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene.

The veteran off-spinner shared on Twitter two videos of Mohammad Hassan, who was leading the mob and threatening to build a mosque in place of the historic Sikh shrine. "Don't know what's wrong with some people, why can't they live in peace.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place..very sad to see this," Singh tweeted on Saturday.

"God is one..let's not divide it and create hate among each other's.. let's be human first and respect each other's.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place," he wrote in another tweet tagging Pakistan Prime Minister Khan.

A mob on Friday attacked the shrine where the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday had expressed concern over the developments.

