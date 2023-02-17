'Attempt to Demonise Our Democracy': BJP Lashes Out at George Soros for Remarks Over Adani Row

A day after British entrepreneur George Soros sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in light of the Adani-Hindenburg row, BJP leader Smriti Irani lashed out at him during a press conference on Friday. She said his remarks were an “attempt to demonise" Indian democracy. She also said that PM Modi doesn’t mind criticism, but cannot take an attack on India.

“The man who broke the bank of England and is designated by the nation as an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy," Irani said. She said Soros has declared his ill intention to intervene in the democratic processes of India.

“PM Modi has repeatedly said that he can take criticism, but an attempt on India will not be tolerated," Union Minister Smriti Irani (@smritiirani) hits out at billionaire #GeorgeSoros @_pallavighosh with more details | @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/LVQK0u9gyd— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 17, 2023

For those siding with Soros’ remarks over the Adani row, she said, “Soros has announced funding of over a billion dollars to target leaders like PM Modi and the imperialistic intentions of an entrepreneur come to light at a time when India rose to the 5th largest economy in the world."

Smriti Irani also said that the Presidents of US, France and the PM of England have publicly extended gratitude to PM Modi for enabling employment in these nations. “He makes such pronouncements to demolish Indian democracy so that his handpicked people run the govt in the country," she further added.

On Thursday, Soros had said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire that has shaken the faith in India as an investment opportunity may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Soros said, “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined.

“Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament.”

Adani Group has lost around $120 billion in market value since the report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg broke.

The Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused the Adani Group of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, allegations that the conglomerate has denied as “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”. Listed companies of the Adani Group lost over USD 125 billion in market value in the last three weeks.

