'Attempt to Disrespect India's Integrity Unacceptable': Govt's Stern Warning to Twitter Over Map Row

In a stern letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the government on Thursday conveyed its strong disapproval over misrepresentation of the Indian map, and asserted that any attempt to disrespect the country's sovereignty and integrity would be totally unacceptable, IT Ministry sources told news agency PTI.

In his strongly-worded letter, IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney warned the micro-blogging platform that such attempts not only bring disrepute to Twitter but also raise questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.

Twitter had earlier shown the geo-location of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir as People's Republic of China.

The IT secretary, in his letter, reminded Twitter that Leh was the headquarter of Union Territory of Ladakh and both Ladakh as well as Jammu and Kashmir were integral and inalienable parts of India, governed by the Constitution of India.

Asking Twitter to respect the sensitivities of Indian citizens, the government also made it clear that any attempt by Twitter to disrespect sovereignty and integrity of India, which was also reflected through the maps, would be unlawful.

