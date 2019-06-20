Attempt to Sexually Assault Woman Passenger Inside Luxury Bus in Kerala, Driver Arrested

Malappuram: The driver of a Thiruvanathapuram-bound interstate private bus from Mangaluru was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger on Thursday, police said.

The incident came to light after the woman, hailing from Tamil Nadu, raised an alarm and the passengers informed police.

The police arrested the accused, Johnson Joseph and seized the bus.

Joseph was in an inebriated state, police said.

The woman alleged that the accused had touched her inappropriately while she was asleep at 2 am in the bus.

The Kerala Women's Commission has registered a case in connection with the incident.

The owner of the bus service will be summoned by the commission, a statement said.

Earlier, three people, including the manager of the private bus company, had been taken into custody in connection with the alleged attack on three Bengaluru-bound passengers at Kochi in April this year.

The bus had been seized after visuals of the attack, taken by a passenger, went viral, leading to widespread protests in the state.