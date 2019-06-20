Attempt to Sexually Assault Woman Passenger Inside Luxury Bus in Kerala, Driver Arrested
Earlier, three people, including the manager of the private bus company, had been taken into custody in connection with the alleged attack on three Bengaluru-bound passengers at Kochi in April this year.
Image for representation.
Malappuram: The driver of a Thiruvanathapuram-bound interstate private bus from Mangaluru was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger on Thursday, police said.
The incident came to light after the woman, hailing from Tamil Nadu, raised an alarm and the passengers informed police.
The police arrested the accused, Johnson Joseph and seized the bus.
Joseph was in an inebriated state, police said.
The woman alleged that the accused had touched her inappropriately while she was asleep at 2 am in the bus.
The Kerala Women's Commission has registered a case in connection with the incident.
The owner of the bus service will be summoned by the commission, a statement said.
Earlier, three people, including the manager of the private bus company, had been taken into custody in connection with the alleged attack on three Bengaluru-bound passengers at Kochi in April this year.
The bus had been seized after visuals of the attack, taken by a passenger, went viral, leading to widespread protests in the state.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Cricket World Cup, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham's Dry Humour is the Real Winner
- Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes
- No Criminal Case Against Rasikh Salam After Age Fudging Ban
- Dogs Trained by Researchers Detect Lung Cancer with Almost 100 Percent Accuracy
- Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s