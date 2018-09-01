English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Attempt Was Made to Influence Me, Reveals SC Judge Justice Indira Banerjee
Justice Banerjee said an effort was made to influence her in a case related to Hotel Royal Plaza, hinting that somebody had telephoned her for the same.
Justice Indira Banerjee.
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Indira Banerjee has revealed in an open court that an effort was made to influence her in a case related to Hotel Royal Plaza.
A bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Banerjee was hearing the matter on August 30 in court number 8 when the revelation was made. Justice Mishra said the attempt to influence the judge amounted to contempt of court.
Senior lawyer Shyam Divan requested Justice Banerjee not to recuse herself from the hearing as it might be used by others as well to ensure recusal of judges from hearing cases.
Justice Banerjee also said during the hearing that sometimes even senior members of the bar start talking about pending cases after customary meetings. She said any attempt to influence the court will be viewed seriously, while hinting that somebody had telephoned her for the same.
However, there was no clarity on whether there was a telephone call or who made it. The bench then heard the matter and reserved its verdict.
Justice Banerjee, who was the Chief Justice of the Madras high court, was recently elevated to the apex court. Besides her, Justice Vineet Saran and Justice KM Joseph have also been elevated.
