English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Attempts Being Made Through 'External Linkages' to 'Revive' Insurgency in Punjab: Army Chief
Asserting that insurgency cannot be dealt with military force, Rawat pitched for adopting an approach in which all agencies, the government, civil administration, military and police work in an "integrated manner".
File photo of Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Attempts are being made through "external linkages" to "revive insurgency" in Punjab and if early action is not taken, it will be too late, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Saturday said.
He was addressing a gathering of senior Army officers, defence experts and former senior officials of government and police at a seminar here on 'Changing Contours of Internal Security in India: Trends and Responses'.
Rawat also said that attempts were being made again through "external linkages" and "external abetment" to revive insurgency in Assam.
"Punjab has been peaceful but because of these external linkages, attempts again are being made to revive insurgency in the state," he said, adding, "we have to be very careful."
"Let us not think that Punjab (situation) is over. We cannot close our eyes to what is happening in Punjab. And, if we do not take early action now, it will be too late," he said.
Punjab saw one of the worst phases of insurgencies in the 1980s during the pro-Khalistan movement which was eventually quelled by the government.
Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prakash Singh in a panel discussion also highlighted the issue and said "attempts were being to revive insurgency" in Punjab.
He referred to a pro-Khalistan rally organised recently in the UK aiming for a 'Referendum 2020'.
Hundreds of people had turned out at Trafalgar Square in London on August 12 in support of a pro-Khalistan rally as well as to counter the event with an Independence Day celebrations.
Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had said its rally was intended to raise awareness for a non-binding referendum in 2020, calling for Punjab to be granted independence.
The "We Stand With India" and "Love My India" events were organised by Indian diaspora groups as a reaction to the pro-Khalistan "London Declaration for a Referendum 2020".
Internal security is one of the biggest problems in the country, but question is "why we have not been able to find a solution, because it has external linkages," Gen Rawat said.
The event was organised by defence think-tank CLAWS (Centre for Land and Warfare Studies). Rawat is its patron.
Asserting that insurgency cannot be dealt with military force, he pitched for adopting an approach in which all agencies, the government, civil administration, military and police work in an "integrated manner".
"The resolution of Naga insurgency can be forerunner to the Manipur insurgency situation. There are some linkages between the two. But, if that resolution does not satisfy Manipuris then the insurgency in that state will take a different turn, Rawat said.
As far as Assam is concerned, attempts are again being made, through "external linkages" to revive insurgency in the state, he said.
And, also through external abetment, and acknowledged once even by the "northern neighbour". So, there is no denying the fact that there are these factors, Rawat added.
He was addressing a gathering of senior Army officers, defence experts and former senior officials of government and police at a seminar here on 'Changing Contours of Internal Security in India: Trends and Responses'.
Rawat also said that attempts were being made again through "external linkages" and "external abetment" to revive insurgency in Assam.
"Punjab has been peaceful but because of these external linkages, attempts again are being made to revive insurgency in the state," he said, adding, "we have to be very careful."
"Let us not think that Punjab (situation) is over. We cannot close our eyes to what is happening in Punjab. And, if we do not take early action now, it will be too late," he said.
Punjab saw one of the worst phases of insurgencies in the 1980s during the pro-Khalistan movement which was eventually quelled by the government.
Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prakash Singh in a panel discussion also highlighted the issue and said "attempts were being to revive insurgency" in Punjab.
He referred to a pro-Khalistan rally organised recently in the UK aiming for a 'Referendum 2020'.
Hundreds of people had turned out at Trafalgar Square in London on August 12 in support of a pro-Khalistan rally as well as to counter the event with an Independence Day celebrations.
Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had said its rally was intended to raise awareness for a non-binding referendum in 2020, calling for Punjab to be granted independence.
The "We Stand With India" and "Love My India" events were organised by Indian diaspora groups as a reaction to the pro-Khalistan "London Declaration for a Referendum 2020".
Internal security is one of the biggest problems in the country, but question is "why we have not been able to find a solution, because it has external linkages," Gen Rawat said.
The event was organised by defence think-tank CLAWS (Centre for Land and Warfare Studies). Rawat is its patron.
Asserting that insurgency cannot be dealt with military force, he pitched for adopting an approach in which all agencies, the government, civil administration, military and police work in an "integrated manner".
"The resolution of Naga insurgency can be forerunner to the Manipur insurgency situation. There are some linkages between the two. But, if that resolution does not satisfy Manipuris then the insurgency in that state will take a different turn, Rawat said.
As far as Assam is concerned, attempts are again being made, through "external linkages" to revive insurgency in the state, he said.
And, also through external abetment, and acknowledged once even by the "northern neighbour". So, there is no denying the fact that there are these factors, Rawat added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- England ODI Captain Eoin Morgan Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Tara Ridgway
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' Trailer Has Launched a Thousand Memes on the Internet
- Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...