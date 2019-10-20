Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Attempts Being Made to Demonise Technology, Says PM Modi

Addressing a gathering at his official residence at the launch of a book, he said 'major effort is being made to demonise technology. Attempts are being made to create an atmosphere of fear'.

PTI

October 20, 2019
Attempts Being Made to Demonise Technology, Says PM Modi
PM Modi released the book, ‘Bridgital Nation: Solving Technology’s People Problem’ written by N. Chandrasekaran and Roopa Purushothaman.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned against efforts to "demonise" technology, saying attempts are being made to create an atmosphere of fear.

Addressing a gathering at his official residence at the launch of a book, he said "major effort is being made to demonise technology. Attempts are being made to create an atmosphere of fear".

Specially in the context of India, technology is being presented as a challenge to the country's demographic dividend, the prime minister said.

He said the debate should not be on the dangers of artificial intelligence or when will robots outsmart humans. "But the debate should be on how to create a bridge between artificial intelligence and human intentions."

The prime minister stressed on the need to understand that technology is a bridge and not a divider. "Technology builds bridge between aspirations and achievement, demand and delivery, government and governance in order to achieve 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (with all, for everyone's development)," he said according to a statement issued by his office.

The book 'Bridgital India' has been co-authored by N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, and Roopa Purushothaman, the Chief Economist at Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, was also present on the occasion.

Talking about the need to convert challenges posed by technology into opportunities, the prime minister cited the example of the creation of India Post Payments Bank.

He said the disruption caused by technology to the entire postal organization was converted into a technology intensive banking system, benefitting millions through postal bank which transformed "dakiya" (postman) into a "bank babu" (banker), the statement said.

