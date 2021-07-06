Attempts Being Made to Hold Budget Session in New Assembly Building: Meghalaya Speaker

Targeting to hold the next budget session of Meghalaya Assembly in the new building at Mawdiangdiang, Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Tuesday said around 80-85 percent of the civil works in the main building of the new Assembly building has been completed.

After reviewing the project recently, Lyngdoh said, “I am glad to see that the progress of the work despite this pandemic, shortage of manpower as most of them have left for their home towns — even then work is still going on in a good pace.” “Our target is to complete by the end of this year,” he said.

Highlighting further on the progress of the work, the Speaker said that the balance work as far as the civil work is concerned is only the dome, which is part of the main hall of the Assembly building.

“We are waiting for the main structure, which is going to come and all the thrust and fabicrated structure is ready in Kolkkata,” he added.

The Speaker also informed that a team of engineers had already visited the factory where the thrust is being made and it was found that everything was being done as per specification.

“We expect the dome part of this consignment will be reaching Shillong sometime by the end of this month and we target to complete the installation of the dome by end of August,” Lyngdoh said.

“We are making all attempts to see that the upcoming budget session is held in the new Assembly building," he added.

Representations were also made by officers at different levels during the review meeting. It was informed that the police department had conducted a site inspection and discussed at length about the security system.

The MePDCL had also identified the location for installation of the sub-station on the main premises of the Assembly building. “The work for this will start immediately without any delay,” he said while also informing that a team of PHE officials are on the job to execute works related to water supply.

The other issues discussed were in regard to the plantation for beautification of the compound by the forest department.

Lyngdoh further informed that a team from the PWD department will monitor on a daily basis the progress of the entire project. He said the Assembly had already floated a tender for the boundary fencing, which is targeted to be completed within this year.

