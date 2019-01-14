English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Attempts Made To Hack Into 2 Indian Diplomats' Social Media Accounts in Pakistan
Sources confirmed to News18 that the accounts of two senior diplomats came under cyber-attack.
A file image of flags of India and Pakistan.
New Delhi: Attempts were made to hack into the social media accounts of Indian diplomats in Pakistan, an issue which Indian authorities have raised with the Pakistani foreign affairs ministry.
Sources confirmed to News18 that the accounts of two senior diplomats came under cyber-attack.
In one such incident, a fake profile similar to that of the diplomat's relative was used for the attempted hack.
In another incident, Facebook sent out an email to a diplomat after repeated attempts were made by unknown people to log into the diplomat’s account. India has also raised the issue of two senior diplomats being followed and aggressively watched by a Pakistan security official during a wedding reception in December 2018 in Islamabad.
Calling the incidents a violation of privacy and harassment amounting to a breach of understanding reached between the Pakistan foreign secretary and the High Commissioner of India last year, Indian authorities wrote to the Pakistan foreign affairs ministry to take cognizance of the issues. This is not the first time that India has issued a note to the Pakistan authorities over unfair treatment of its diplomats in the Islamic nation.
At least three such notes were given to Islamabad in December itself. One note sent out on December 12 referred to the blocking of internet services to the High Commission. Yet another one sent out on December 23 mentioned the intimidation of a senior diplomat. Towards the end of 2018, another note was sent after electricity supply to a senior diplomat’s residence was cut for nearly four hours.
India has also previously brought up the issue of Pakistan not granting gas connections to the new residential building of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad despite repeated requests.
