Attendant Arrested for Trying to Make Woman's Video in Washroom of Connaught Place Restaurant
The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the woman had gone to the restaurant for dinner with her friends.
(Photo: Reuters/Image for representation)
New Delhi: An attendant at a Connaught Place restaurant was arrested for allegedly trying to make a video of a woman client in its washroom, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the woman had gone to the restaurant for dinner with her friends.
She alleged that a man tried to make a video of her through a hole when she was inside the washroom. As soon as she became aware of the act, she informed the police and requested them to ensure that the video does not go viral, Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.
He said the woman did not wish to file a complaint. Taking suo motu action, the police arrested the 20-year-old accused in connection with the case, he added.
