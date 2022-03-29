Attention Passengers: Indian Railways Has Cancelled 4 Major Trains on This Route

The Indian Railways has cancelled four major passenger trains that originate from the West Central Railway Zone till May 4. These trains play a pivotal role in ferrying the passengers from the state of Madhya Pradesh as they belong to the Bhopal and Jabalpur divisions of the state.

The state-run transporter has taken this decision owing to the ongoing repair work of railway tracks in the Bilaspur division of South East Central Railway. According to the CPRO of Indian Railways, Rahul Jaipuriyar, the railways has decided to halt the operations of these trains from March 28 to May 4.

Here is a complete list of trains that have been cancelled-:

1) Train Number 18236/18235, Bhopal-Bilaspur-Bhopal which operates daily from its originating station will be cancelled from March 28 to May 3

2)The Bilaspur-Rewa which departs daily from its originating station will remain cancelled from March 28 to May 3, while the Rewa-Bilaspur will be cancelled from March 28 to May 4.

3) The Jabalpur-Ambikapur daily has been cancelled from March 28 to May 3 while the Ambikapur- Jabalpur will remain cancelled from March 28 to May 4.

Besides this, the Kamalapati-Santragacchi Humsafar Express, which runs every Wednesday. has been cancelled from March 30 to April 27. The Santragachci-Rani Kamalapati Humsafar Express will remain cancelled from March 31 to April 28.

A few days back, the Indian Railways cancelled 222 trains. The railways also partially cancelled 54 trains on the same day and did not state any reason for the same. The cancelled trains operated between the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, Uttar Pradesh among others.

