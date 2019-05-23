English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Attingal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Attingal (ആറ്റിങ്ങൽ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
19. Attingal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.8% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.16%. The estimated literacy level of Attingal is 92.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, A Sampath of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 69,378 votes which was 8.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 45.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Adv A Sampath of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 18,341 votes which was 2.54% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 45.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.26% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Attingal was: A Sampath (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,75,780 men, 6,75,618 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
The geographic coordinates of Attingal is: 8.6961 76.8149
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अट्टिंगल, केरल (Hindi); আতিনগল, কেরল (Bengali); अट्टिंगल, केरळ (Marathi); અટિંગલ, કેરલા (Gujarati); அட்டிங்கல், கேரளா (Tamil); అట్టింగల్, కేరళ (Telugu); ಆಟಿಂಗಲ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); ആറ്റിങ്ങൽ, കേരള (Malayalam).
Attingal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI(M)
--
--
Dr. A. Sampath
BJP
--
--
Sobhasurendran
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Vipinlal Palode
SDPI
--
--
Ajamal Ismail
IND
--
--
Attingal Ajith Kumar
IND
--
--
Prakash S Karikkattuvila
IND
--
--
B Devadathan
IND
--
--
Anitha
IND
--
--
Ramsagar. P
IND
--
--
Irinjayam Suresh
IND
--
--
Maheen Thevarupara
IND
--
--
Manoj M Poovakkadu
IND
--
--
Prakash G Veena Bhavan
IND
--
--
K.G. Mohanan
IND
--
--
K. Vivekanandhan
IND
--
--
Sunil Soman
IND
--
--
Satheesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Shailaja Navaikulam
INC
--
--
Adv. Adoor Prakash
