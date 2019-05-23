Attingal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name INC Adv. Adoor Prakash INC Adv. Adoor Prakash LEADING

Attingal Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(M) -- -- Dr. A. Sampath BJP -- -- Sobhasurendran NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Vipinlal Palode SDPI -- -- Ajamal Ismail IND -- -- Attingal Ajith Kumar IND -- -- Prakash S Karikkattuvila IND -- -- B Devadathan IND -- -- Anitha IND -- -- Ramsagar. P IND -- -- Irinjayam Suresh IND -- -- Maheen Thevarupara IND -- -- Manoj M Poovakkadu IND -- -- Prakash G Veena Bhavan IND -- -- K.G. Mohanan IND -- -- K. Vivekanandhan IND -- -- Sunil Soman IND -- -- Satheesh Kumar IND -- -- Shailaja Navaikulam INC -- -- Adv. Adoor Prakash Leading

19. Attingal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.8% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.16%. The estimated literacy level of Attingal is 92.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, A Sampath of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 69,378 votes which was 8.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 45.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Adv A Sampath of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 18,341 votes which was 2.54% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 45.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.26% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Attingal was: A Sampath (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,75,780 men, 6,75,618 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Attingal is: 8.6961 76.8149Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अट्टिंगल, केरल (Hindi); আতিনগল, কেরল (Bengali); अट्टिंगल, केरळ (Marathi); અટિંગલ, કેરલા (Gujarati); அட்டிங்கல், கேரளா (Tamil); అట్టింగల్, కేరళ (Telugu); ಆಟಿಂಗಲ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); ആറ്റിങ്ങൽ, കേരള (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)