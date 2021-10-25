Attn! Prepaid Recharge On PhonePe Will Cost More From Now: Here's Why And By How Much

We all use some or the other application like Paytm or PhonePe for our recharges. There are a ton of third-party apps and online wallets that allow us the ease of doing recharge straight from our smartphones. PhonePe is now starting to take a small processing fee from customers on every transaction they make through the application. This will make recharging your phone more expensive. This comes as a rather strange development as PhonePe becomes the first UPI based application in India that will be charging a processing fee on transactions.

According to a report in PTI, users will not be charged anything on a recharge of below Rs 50. However, those who are using plans between Rs 50 and Rs 100 will be charged Rs 1 extra for their transaction. Further, those recharging between Rs 100 and Rs 200 will be charged Rs 2 extra, and so on. PhonePe will start charging fee for transactions made via a credit card. While PhonePe is not the only application that allows users to recharge their prepaid mobile plans, it is surely many people’s first choice.

Apps like Paytm, Google Pay, MobiKwik, and more are there for users if they want an alternative to PhonePe for their recharges. This, apart from the applications of their respective telecom providers.

