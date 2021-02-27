Attukal Pongala 2021: Date, Time, Celebration and Significance of the Festival

Attukal Pongala 2021 is being celebrated on Saturday, February 27. It is a ten-day-long festival that is celebrated at Kerala’s Attukal Bhagavathy Temple situated in Thiruvananthapuram. The all-women congregation was declared the largest gathering of women by Guinness World Records in 2009. There were around 2.5 million women devotees who had come to Kerala's temple to celebrate the festival. Marked in the Malayalam month of Kumbham, the festival usually falls in the month of February-March. Last year, Attukal Pongala was celebrated on March 9.

What is the date of Attukal Pongala 2021?

Every year, the date of the festival falls between February and March. The date of Attukal Pongala 2021 is Saturday, February 27.

What is the time of Attukal Pongala 2021?

Pooram Nakshatra will start on February 27 at 11:18 am and ends on February 28 at 9:36 am.

How is Attukal Pongala celebrated?

On the ninth day of Attukal Pongala, Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam is organised,which holds a 2009 GWR for the largest women gathering. Women prepare a rice-based dish by adding coconut, plantain and jaggery. This dish is called sweet payasam and is offered to Goddess Attukal Bhagavathy by the devotees in an earthen pot. It is believed that when a woman devotee makes this offering, then the Goddess ‘Attukal amma’ gets pleased.

What is the significance of Attukal Pongala?

It is believed that worshipping Attukal Amma and participating in Attukal Pongala can fulfill the wishes of the women devotees. Goddess Attukal Bhagavathy is known to provide prosperity to her worshippers. The streets of Thiruvananthapuram are known to host millions of women devotees who wish to present their offering to Attukal Amma and gather around her temple.

This year, the women devotees will not be travelling to the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Attukal Pongala 2021 will be celebrated at the homes of devotees, keeping in the mind the Covid-19 restrictions.