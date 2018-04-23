GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AUCET/AUEET 2018 Registration Date Extended by Andhra University. Check Here for Details

The notification was released by Andhra Universty on its official website http://audoa.in/

Updated:April 23, 2018, 11:03 AM IST
Picture for Representation.
The Andhra University has extended the registration date for Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test 2018 & Andhra University Common Entrance Test 2018 also know as AUCET/AUEET 2018. The notification was released by Andhra Universty on its official website audoa.in

The last date to apply for Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test & Andhra University Common Entrance Test or AUCET/AUEET 2018 without late fee is 24th April 2018 i.e. tomorrow. However, candidates will be able to register online for the AUCET and AUEET 2018 till 30th April 2018 by paying a late fee of Rs.1000 and Rs.1500 respectively.

The Andhra University is scheduled to conduct the AUCEET Andhra University Common Entrance Test 2018 and AUEET Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test 2018 exams on 13th May 2018, across the state of Andhra Pradesh for candidates seeking admissions to various UG/PG degree courses offered in Andhra University and its affiliated colleges and admissions to 6-Year B.Tech+ M.Tech Dual Degree programmes at Andhra University and its Affiliated Colleges for the Academic year 2018-2019, respectively.

Examination Schedule:

Last date to Register Online without Late Fee – 24th April 2018

Last date to Register Online with Late Fee – 30th April 2018

Downloading of Admit Cards Begins – 4th May 2018

AUCET 2018 & AUEET 2018 Exam Date – 13th May 2018

AUCET 2018 & AUEET 2018 Result Date – 21st May 2018

Exam Centres:
AUCET Andhra University Common Entrance Test 2018 2018 will be organized in test centers at Vishakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Aluru, Vijayawada, and Guntur; however, if the number of registered candidates for AUCET 2018 is below 200 then the test will be organized at Visakhapatnam centre only.

AUEET Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test  2018 will be organized at Vishakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Vijayawad centers; however, if the number of registered candidates for AUEET 2018 is below 100 then the test will be organized at Visakhapatnam centre only.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
