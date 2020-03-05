Auctioned Assets of Nirav Modi, Including Rolls Royce & MF Hussain Paintings Fetch ED Rs 51 Crore

A Rolls Royce car, paintings of famous painters MF Hussain and Amrita Sher-Gil and a designer handbag belonging to fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi garnered over Rs 51 crore in the second auction conducted on Thursday.

As many as 40 items went under the hammer, marking the completion of auction of items seized by the Enforcement Directorate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.