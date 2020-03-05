English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Auctioned Assets of Nirav Modi, Including Rolls Royce & MF Hussain Paintings Fetch ED Rs 51 Crore
As many as 40 items went under the hammer, marking the completion of auction of items seized by the Enforcement Directorate.
File photo of Nirav Modi.
A Rolls Royce car, paintings of famous painters MF Hussain and Amrita Sher-Gil and a designer handbag belonging to fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi garnered over Rs 51 crore in the second auction conducted on Thursday.
