Audio Clip of Pune DCP's 'Free Biryani' Request Goes Viral on Social Media, Maha Minister Orders Probe

An audio clip showing a senior police officer of Pune city asking her subordinates to order food from a restaurant and get it free of cost has set the social media abuzz.

In the audio clip, the DCP can be seen asking her to order food from a local restaurant while also nudging for complimentary dishes like biryani, prawns cooked in desi ghee, all free of cost as the restaurant falls under her jurisdiction.

The came to the fore after a complaint was made against the Pune DCP anonymously. Upon receiving the complaint Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil ordered probe against the concerned officer and also directed the Pune Commissioner of Police (CP) to look into this subject and initiate suitable legal action.

The charges were however denied by the accused who claimed it is a campaign to defame her. “This is a smear campaign against me. There are some police officers who have been stationed in the same zone for numerous years. Since their financial interests are at risk here in the zone, some in the department want me out as their operations were interrupted when I took over.” the DCP said in her defense.

Stating that the video was ‘partially doctored’, the DCP said that she would take this matter up with the cybercrime unit.

