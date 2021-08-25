August News for India’s Vaccination as Drive Picks Up Amid 3rd Wave Fear: Govt Data

Amid the fear of third wave, the Covid-19 vaccination drive has picked up in August when compared to previous months, according to the Union health ministry. In the first 24 days of August, at least 12.52 crore jabs were administered across the country, more than double the doses given in May, when the government opened the vaccination drive for all adults above 18 years of age.

In May, India vaccinated 6.11 crore while 11.95 crore were inoculated in June and 13.45 crore were given the shots in July, the data shows.

Compared to the previous months, the average per day vaccination rate in August was the highest at 52.16 lakh doses. It had not even crossed the 45-lakh mark in the previous months. In July, which reported the highest vaccination rate so far, the average per day jab administration rate was 43.41 lakh doses. In June, the average per day vaccination rate was nearly 40 lakh while in May it was little less than 20 lakh.

Till Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 59.55 crore. Further, August reported the most number of vaccination in a day so far. In a landmark achievement, more than 88 lakh doses were administered across all states and Union Territories on August 16. On 21 June, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day – the highest ever single day vaccination achieved in the world so far, according to the Ministry.

India started the vaccination in January. In a phased manner, the drive was expanded to all above 18 years of age from May 1.

Over 58.07 crore vaccine doses were provided to the states and UTs untill Wednesday morning. Further, 51.48 lakh doses are in the pipeline. According to the Union health ministry, at least 3.62 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are available with the states and UTs.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday with all states and UTs where the progress of Covid-19 vaccination was reviewed and states were advised to focus on enhancing second dose coverage as well as immunisation of schoolteachers and staff. More than two crore additional vaccine doses will be dispatched to the states from August 27 to vaccinate schoolteachers and non-teaching staff on a priority basis.

