Aurai Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Aurai (औराई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Muzaffarpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Muzaffarpur. Aurai is part of 15. Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,00,124 eligible electors, of which 1,60,777 were male, 1,39,119 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,78,220 eligible electors, of which 1,50,057 were male, 1,28,161 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,012 eligible electors, of which 1,17,424 were male, 1,01,588 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aurai in 2015 was 349. In 2010, there were 213.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Surendra Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Ram Surat Ray of BJP by a margin of 10,825 votes which was 7.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 43.44% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ram Surat Rai of BJP won in this seat defeating Surendra Kumar of RJD by a margin of 11,741 votes which was 10.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.93% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 89. Aurai Assembly segment of Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ajay Nishad won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Aurai are: Ajay Kumar (LJP), Prabhu Kushwaha (RLSP), Manoj Kumar (JDU), Rajeev Kumar (RJD), Akhileshwar Singh (JMBP), Umesh Thakur (YKP), Tamanna Hashmi (AZAP), Poonam (SMP), Bharti Devi (BSKPT), Veena Yadav (JAPL), Birendra Kumar (RJSBP), Birendra Kumar Yadav (LCD), Santosh Shahi (BPCP), Kanchan Sahni (IND), Mukesh Kumar Ranjan (IND), Ramesh Kumar (IND), Lalita Kumari (IND), Binay Kumar Singh (IND), Santosh Kumar S/O Kaleshwar Ray (IND), Santosh Kumar S/O Ramchandra Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.7%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.43%, while it was 53.27% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 311 polling stations in 89. Aurai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 270. In 2010 there were 250 polling stations.

Extent:

89. Aurai constituency comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Aurai; Gram Panchayats Belpakauna, Berai North, Changel, Hathauri, Jajuar East, Jajuar West, Jajuar Middle, Katai, Khanguradih, Lakhanpur, Nagwara, Pahsaul, Bansghatta, Barri, Tehwara and Bandhapura of Katra Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Muzaffarpur.

The total area covered by Aurai is 312.67 square kilometres.

The total area covered by Aurai is 312.67 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Aurai is: 26°17'04.6"N 85°32'54.2"E.

