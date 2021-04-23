Auraiya BJP MLA Ramesh Diwakar Passes Away After Testing Positive for Covid-19

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh, Ramesh Diwakar died on Thursday night at Meerut Medical College. He was infected with coronavirus and was admitted to the Covid ward of Meerut Medical College in a critical condition.

His condition got serious after the infection reached his lungs. According to the information, the legislator died late on Thursday night. On Friday morning, the medical administration gave the official notice of death to the relatives. According to the rules, the last rites of the dead in Covid deaths in Meerut takes place at the Surajkund crematorium.

The deceased MLA had won for the first time in 2017 state assembly polls from Auraiya reserved seat. Diwakar was known for his constant efforts for the development of the region. A few days ago, the controversial statement made by the deceased MLA Ramesh Diwakar among the women who came to the office with problems, made headlines. For which people and social workers of opposition political parties had criticized him strongly. A few months after the formation of the BJP government in the state, he had questioned the system, criticizing the government’s functioning.

The coronavirus spread in the state is continuing an upward trend as the state has reported 34379 new cases along with 195 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from Corona in the state has reached 10541. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad has said that 16514 people have been discharged in the last twenty four hours. At present, there are 2 lakh 59 thousand 810 active cases. So far, a total of 706414 people have become infection free. At present, there are 2.5 lakh people in home isolation while others are undergoing treatment in government, private hospitals.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here