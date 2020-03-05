Aurangabad Airport Renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport

Maharashtra government on Thursday renamed the airport at Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said.

Industries Minister Subhash Desai, who belongs to Thackeray's Shiv Sena party, said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Sena, Congress and NCP is committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state.

