Aurangabad Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ramadhar Singh of BJP Leading

Aurangabad (औरंगाबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Aurangabad district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Aurangabad. Aurangabad is part of 37. Aurangabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.32%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,11,053 eligible electors, of which 1,64,620 were male, 1,45,881 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aurangabad in 2020 is =CP225/CM225*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,88,169 eligible electors, of which 1,55,686 were male, 1,32,474 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,141 eligible electors, of which 1,23,650 were male, 1,02,491 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aurangabad in 2015 was 337. In 2010, there were 188.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anand Shankar Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating Ramadhar Singh of BJP by a margin of 18,398 votes which was 12.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.7% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ramadhar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Sunil Kumar Singh of RJD by a margin of 6,242 votes which was 5.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.99% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, HAMS got the most votes in 223. Aurangabad Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Sushil Kumar Singh won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 20 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Aurangabad are: Ashok Kumar Singh (JDU), Manoj Kumar Singh (LJP), Mohammad Nehaluddin (RJD), Ranjit Kuamr (BSP), Vishal Kumar Singh (NCP), Arman Khan (BSLP), Ravi Shankar Kumar (VPI), Raj Kumar (RSSD), Ramjee Singh Kanta (AHFBK), Vijay Kumar (JMBP), Sandeep Singh Samdarshi (JAPL), Ashok Kumar Singh (IND), Arif Raja (IND), Pramod Kumar Singh (IND), Santosh Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.12%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.01%, while it was 49.23% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 223. Aurangabad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 294. In 2010 there were 269 polling stations.

Extent:

223. Aurangabad constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Bihar: Community Development Block Aurangabad including Nagar Panchayat Aurangabad and Jamhore (Notified Area); Gram Panchayats Pawai, Kharkani, Hasauli, Deo, Basdiha, Israur, Sargawan, Bedhni, Bhawanipur, West Ketaki, East Ketaki and Eraura of Deo Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Aurangabad.

Aurangabad seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Aurangabad is 463.32 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Aurangabad is: 24°44'08.2"N 84°25'07.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Aurangabad results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.