Aurangabad Train Accident LIVE Updates: PM Modi 'Extremely Anguished' by Death of 16 Migrants, Railways Says Driver Tried to Stop

The accident took place at 5.15 am on Friday morning. (Photo: News18)



The Railways said it has ordered an inquiry into the incident. "During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section," the ministry said.



At least two people have also been gravely injured in the accident and have been taken to the civil hospital.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted he was extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad. “Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided,” he wrote.