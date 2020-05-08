Aurangabad Train Accident LIVE Updates: PM Modi 'Extremely Anguished' by Death of 16 Migrants, Railways Says Driver Tried to Stop

Aurangabad Train Accident LIVE Updates: Seventeen migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday, police said. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh.
They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, an official said. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.
May 8, 2020 9:33 am (IST)
Aurangabad MP Blames Lack of Planning | Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel says -- "Remember these labourers and their families in your prayers. This incident should not have occurred in the first place. This is sheer lack of planning from the government. It is time they open their eyes. Thousands of labourers are on the streets and tracks hoping to make it home."
If the government does not want more blood on its hand then they should urgently arrange for more trains and buses for these labourers to reach home.
Update: After walking for about 36 kms, survivors say that the victims became tired and sat on the track for taking some rest and gradually got into a deep sleep. Fourteen people sat on the track, two members adjacent to the track and three members away from track. (2/2)
May 8, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
Update: Reports are coming in that the people run over were labourers native of Umarya and Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh working at SRG Company, Jalna of Maharashtra State. Survivors say that they left Jalna at 7pm on May 7, and walked initially on the road (upto Badnapore) and later (onto the track towards Aurangabad.) (1/2)
May 8, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
Pictures from the Scene | Here are some live pictures from the scene of the incident.
May 8, 2020 9:05 am (IST)
Mokshada Patil, SP Aurangabad Says 16 Dead | Mokshada Patil, SP Aurangabad said 16 people had died due to the incident and that one had survived. She said efforts were ongoing to gather more information about the incident and provide counselling to four others who witnessed the incident.
May 8, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
Piyush Goyal on Train Tragedy | Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said an enquiry had been launched into the matter and efforts were ongoing.
आज 5:22 AM पर नांदेड़ डिवीजन के बदनापुर व करमाड स्टेशन के बीच सोये हुए श्रमिकों के मालगाड़ी के नीचे आने का दुखद समाचार मिला।
राहत कार्य जारी है, व इन्क्वायरी के आदेश दिये गए हैं। दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति हेतु ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। https://t.co/NnOmPNfATU
PM Modi on Aurangabad Train Tragedy | Prime Minister Narendra today tweeted -- "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation."
Migrants Were to Return to MP Via Special Train | All the people worked in the company in Jalna, were going to catch the train. All the people were from Madhya Pradesh. They almost traveled 45 km distance. The incident took place at around 5.15 am, and they planned to return to Madhya Pradesh via a special train from Bhusaval, SP Aurangabad Mokshada Patil.
May 8, 2020 8:54 am (IST)
Injured Taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital, Enquiry Ordered | The Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Railways have ordered an inquiry into the matter.
May 8, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
Loco Pilot Tried to Stop Train | During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section.
May 8, 2020 8:50 am (IST)
