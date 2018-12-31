LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Aurangabad Maoist Attack a Revenge? Pamphlets Claim Rs 7-Cr Deal With BJP Leader After Note Ban

If the claim by Maoists turn out to be true, it could involve multiple violations of the law.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2018, 2:45 PM IST
Aurangabad Maoist Attack a Revenge? Pamphlets Claim Rs 7-Cr Deal With BJP Leader After Note Ban
The violence as seen during Aurangabad clashes.
Patna: Maoists had given Rs 7 crore to Bihar BJP lawmaker Rajan Kumar Singh and his uncle to get the banned notes exchanged during demonetisation. However, they never got it back, claims pamphlets strewned on Aurangabad roads after rebels shot dead Rajan's uncle.

"Rajan Singh should return the Rs 5 crore in old currency notes the CPI (Maoist) had given him after the demonetisation to exchange them (against new notes), and pay his levy dues of Rs 2 crore," a Kolkata-based daily said quoting the pamphlet.

The Maoists had killed 55-year-old Narendra Singh, BJP MLC's uncle, and set a house and 10 vehicles on fire in district's Sudi Bigaha village on Saturday night. After getting information about the Maoist attack, security forces reached the village and exchanged fire with the Naxals, who then fled from the spot. The SP said police have launched a massive search operation after cordoning off the area.

Sources in the police told the newspaper that Rajan's construction company was engaged in infrastructure projects in the area and may have paid a "levy" to the Maoists when the rebels enjoyed clout in the region.

"The company may have stopped paying them after the Maoists were pushed to the back foot," an officer said.

He said the police "lack the wherewithal right now" to verify the Maoist claims about Rajan having agreed to exchange the rebels' old currency notes, accepting Rs 5 crore and swindling them — a sequence that, if true, would involve multiple violations of the law.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLC held the police and the state government "responsible" for the attack. "Naxal attack in the village is the result of mistakes of both the administration and the state government. I had given an application to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the DGP for setting up a police station or at least a police outpost in the village but no action was taken. The administration and the state government are responsible for the incident," the BJP MLC said.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
