Aurangabad Orders No Petrol, Ration for Unvaccinated People As Maharashtra Aims For 100% Vaccination by Nov 30

To achieve 100% Covid vaccination target, the Aurangabad district administration in Maharashtra has adopted a strict policy where citizens who have not even received one dose of vaccine will not receive petrol, gas or ration. Moreover, they will also not have the access to tourist places in the district and their travel will be restricted within the state and district.

Vaccination has been made compulsory for all workers at hotels, resorts and shops located in tourist places. The order came into effect in the district from November 9.

Aurangabad district ranks no. 26 in the state in the number of preventive Covid vaccinations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has instructed the district administration to take immediate action in this regard.

Expressing concerns over the slow pace of vaccination in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also directed officials to achieve the target of 100% vaccination by November 30.

While the average vaccination rate in the state being 74%, Aurangabad district has only 55% of its eligible population partially vaccinated, and 23% have been administered both the doses.

The pace of vaccination has sped up in view of the possibility of the third wave amidst festive season.

No Vaccine, No Entry at Tourist Spot

According to the order, people above 18 years of age who have not taken the first dose of vaccine or those who have not taken the second dose despite being eligible for the same, must not be allowed to enter private establishments such as tourist spots such as Bibi Ka Maqbara, Ajanta Caves, Daulatabad Fort and Ellora Caves.

Those who have not taken any dose of vaccine will not be able to travel inter-state, inter-district by government or private vehicles.

Employees and owners of all tourist hotels, resorts, shops must have at least one dose of vaccine. Full vaccination has been made mandatory for all government offices and tour organisers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.