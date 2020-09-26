Aurangabad Records 351 New COVID-19 Cases; Seven Deaths

Aurangabad: As many as 351 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while seven patients died of the infection in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, an official said on Saturday. With the addition of fresh infections, the case count in the district has reached 32,440, the official said.

At least seven patients succumbed to the infection Friday night, taking the death toll to 900, he said. As many as 351 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, which took the number of recoveries to 25,405, the official said.

Meanwhile, district collector Sunil Chavan said maximum number of deceased patients in the district were above the age of 45.

