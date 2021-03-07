Covid-19: Partial Lockdown in Aurangabad from March 11, Complete Shutdown on Weekends

Authorities on Sunday announced partial lockdown in Aurangabad, Maharashtra will be imposed from March 11 and full lockdown on weekends due to surge in covid-19 cases. Malls and weekly markets will be shut, weddings and public functions disallowed and restaurants will have to be shut at 9 pm, according to official reports.

The district is currently under partial lockdown and a night curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 6 am. The restrictions are set to end on March 8. Aurangabad has a tally of 52,103 infections while the death toll stands at 1,284. On Friday, the district added 459 cases to its cumulative total.

Since March 1, the Maharashtra district has reported 1,737 fresh coronavirus cases and 911 patients were discharged after recovery. A total of 17 patients have lost their lives since March 1 till Friday night.

The number cases in other districts of the Marathwada region has also gone up, an official told PTI. Jalna district reported 202 new cases, Beed 97, Latur 108, Nanded 128, Osmanabad 26, Hingoli 46 and Parbhani 47. In Parbhani, the restriction on buses coming from the districts located in Vidarbha region, political marches, agitations and curbs on places of religious worship will continue till March 15, the official said.