Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Aurobindo Pharma Recovers 5% After Company's Clarification on US Health Regulator's Observations

In a regulatory filing post market hours on Monday, Aurobindo Pharma said that it is 'confident of addressing these issues within the stipulated timeline'.

Zoya Mateen |

Updated:October 9, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Aurobindo Pharma Recovers 5% After Company's Clarification on US Health Regulator's Observations
Image for Representation.

New Delhi: Shares of Aurobindo Pharma recovered over 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company clarified that none of the seven observations from the US health regulator for its Telangana unit were linked to data integrity.

In a regulatory filing post market hours on Monday, Aurobindo Pharma said that it is "confident of addressing these issues within the stipulated timeline".

The equity market was closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra. Shares of the company opened on a strong note at Rs 472.00, then gained further ground and touched a high of Rs 472.90, registering a jump of 5.12 per cent over its previous close on BSE.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 474.15, then gained 4.82 per cent to touch an intra-day high of Rs 482. A clarification was sought from the company regarding declining share prices on the back of USFDA observations. The shares of Aurobindo Pharma had slumped over 19 per cent and had hit its 52-week low of Rs 450 on Monday after the US health regulator issued seven observations.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) inspection at the company's unit-7 manufacturing facility from September 19 to 27, Aurobindo Pharma had said in a BSE filing.

The inspection ended with seven observations, it added. "We believe none of the observations are related to data integrity. The company is confident of addressing these issues within the stipulated timeline," Aurobindo Pharma said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram