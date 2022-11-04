When will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will take place on November 4, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs Afghanistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.