AustraliaVsNewZealand: Teams Awkwardly Shrugs Off Post-Match Handshake over Coronavirus Fears

The novel coronavirus has made its way to every nook and corner, creating an atmosphere of fear. The COVID-19, which has spread to over 100 countries, has led to cancellation of various sporting events.

On Monday, the first ODI of the three-match Chappell-Hadlee Series between Australia and New Zealand was played behind closed doors in an empty Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia had won by 71 runs.

Now, a post-match video has surfaced on Facebook, wherein players of Australia and New Zealand can be seen avoiding hand-shakes and instead opting for clapping hands to greet each other.

The clip was shared with a caption reading, “No handshakes post-game in Sydney. Well this is... awkward”.

In wake of the outbreak, the Australia vs New Zealand series has been postponed after the New Zealand government had tightened boarder restrictions.

"...the New Zealand government tightened its border restrictions and included Australia on the list of countries from which those entering New Zealand would be subjected to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period," said New Zealand Cricket in a statement.

Meanwhile, India has also called off the India vs South Africa ODI series. In fact, the T20 tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been deferred till April 15. The mega event was supposed to kick off on March 29.

The COVID-19 has infected more than 1 lakh people, with over 4,000 people being killed by the deadly virus. In India, the novel coronavirus has gripped 82 people and two casualties.

